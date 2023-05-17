Q2 2024 EPS Estimates for DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) Reduced by Wedbush

DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush dropped their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research note issued on Friday, May 12th. Wedbush analyst S. Basham now expects that the sporting goods retailer will earn $3.77 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $3.90. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $155.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for DICK’S Sporting Goods’ current full-year earnings is $13.50 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for DICK’S Sporting Goods’ Q3 2024 earnings at $2.71 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $3.00 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $4.01 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $2.87 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $3.69 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $13.57 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $14.63 EPS.

Get DICK'S Sporting Goods alerts:

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on DKS. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Cowen boosted their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $155.00 to $166.00 in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $155.00 price target on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $165.00 price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.61.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Stock Down 4.8 %

Shares of DKS stock opened at $131.42 on Monday. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a 1-year low of $63.45 and a 1-year high of $152.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $142.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $128.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company has a market cap of $11.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.44.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 7th. The sporting goods retailer reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.07. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 45.97% and a net margin of 8.43%. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th were paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 16th. This is a boost from DICK’S Sporting Goods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.14%.

Insider Buying and Selling at DICK’S Sporting Goods

In other DICK’S Sporting Goods news, CFO Navdeep Gupta sold 19,203 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.14, for a total transaction of $2,652,702.42. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 104,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,488,675.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, SVP John Edward Hayes III sold 6,592 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.00, for a total value of $909,696.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 21,965 shares in the company, valued at $3,031,170. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Navdeep Gupta sold 19,203 shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.14, for a total transaction of $2,652,702.42. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 104,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,488,675.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 285,382 shares of company stock worth $41,042,070 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 32.83% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $222,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 58,582 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $6,130,000 after acquiring an additional 6,632 shares during the period. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,558 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $2,473,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 168.6% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 41,380 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $4,978,000 after acquiring an additional 25,972 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods in the 4th quarter worth approximately $393,000. 75.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About DICK’S Sporting Goods

(Get Rating)

Dick’s Sporting Goods, Inc engages in the retailing of an extensive assortment of authentic sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories. It also offers its products both online and through mobile applications. The company was founded by Richard T. Stack in 1948 and is headquartered in Coraopolis, PA.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for DICK'S Sporting Goods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DICK'S Sporting Goods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.