Q3 2024 EPS Estimates for SkyWest, Inc. Increased by Zacks Research (NASDAQ:SKYW)

SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research upped their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of SkyWest in a report released on Thursday, May 11th. Zacks Research analyst M. Basu now forecasts that the transportation company will post earnings of $1.17 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.09. The consensus estimate for SkyWest’s current full-year earnings is ($1.59) per share.

Get SkyWest alerts:

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on SKYW. TheStreet upgraded SkyWest from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on SkyWest in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James upgraded SkyWest from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.75.

SkyWest Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of SKYW stock opened at $26.63 on Monday. SkyWest has a 1-year low of $14.76 and a 1-year high of $29.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $22.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.97 and a beta of 1.88.

SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The transportation company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.09. SkyWest had a return on equity of 3.44% and a net margin of 1.12%. The firm had revenue of $691.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $673.84 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SkyWest

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Algert Global LLC grew its position in SkyWest by 66.2% in the third quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 132,027 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,147,000 after acquiring an additional 52,591 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC raised its stake in SkyWest by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 35,867 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $592,000 after buying an additional 629 shares in the last quarter. Annandale Capital LLC acquired a new stake in SkyWest in the third quarter valued at $550,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in SkyWest by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 68,242 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,127,000 after buying an additional 8,198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, U S Global Investors Inc. raised its stake in SkyWest by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 3,513,646 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $58,010,000 after buying an additional 395,123 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.82% of the company’s stock.

SkyWest Company Profile

(Get Rating)

SkyWest, Inc is the holding company for two scheduled passenger airline operations and an aircraft leasing company. SkyWest’s airline companies provide commercial air service in cities throughout North America with nearly 3,000 daily flights carrying more than 53 million passengers annually. SkyWest Airlines operates through partnerships with United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, American Airlines and Alaska Airlines.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SkyWest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SkyWest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.