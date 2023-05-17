Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the ten research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $45.43.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on HOG. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Harley-Davidson from $56.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Harley-Davidson in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. StockNews.com raised Harley-Davidson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group raised Harley-Davidson from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Harley-Davidson from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 21st.

Get Harley-Davidson alerts:

Harley-Davidson Trading Down 4.0 %

Harley-Davidson stock opened at $31.70 on Friday. Harley-Davidson has a 52 week low of $29.80 and a 52 week high of $51.77. The company has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $37.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70.

Harley-Davidson Increases Dividend

Harley-Davidson ( NYSE:HOG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.62. Harley-Davidson had a return on equity of 28.68% and a net margin of 14.08%. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.45 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Harley-Davidson will post 4.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd were issued a $0.165 dividend. This is a boost from Harley-Davidson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. Harley-Davidson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.87%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Harley-Davidson

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HOG. TCM Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Harley-Davidson by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. TCM Advisors LLC now owns 36,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,378,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Harley-Davidson by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,788,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,867,000 after purchasing an additional 61,109 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Harley-Davidson by 111.2% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 444,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,873,000 after acquiring an additional 233,962 shares in the last quarter. Freshford Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Harley-Davidson in the 1st quarter valued at $16,933,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Harley-Davidson by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,888,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,708,000 after buying an additional 42,454 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.96% of the company’s stock.

Harley-Davidson Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Harley-Davidson, Inc is engaged in the manufacture and sale of custom, cruiser, and touring motorcycles. It operates through the following segments: Motorcycles & Related Products and Financial Services. The Motorcycles & Related Products segment manufactures, designs, and sells at wholesale on-road Harley-Davidson motorcycles as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, general merchandise, and related services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Harley-Davidson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harley-Davidson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.