Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) Receives $152.22 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $152.22.

CLH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Clean Harbors from $132.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Raymond James increased their price objective on Clean Harbors from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, March 5th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Clean Harbors from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Clean Harbors from $145.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Clean Harbors in a research report on Monday, April 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price objective on the stock.

CLH opened at $140.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.71. Clean Harbors has a 1 year low of $81.56 and a 1 year high of $147.76. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $138.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $128.14. The firm has a market cap of $7.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 1.38.

Clean Harbors ( NYSE:CLH Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The business services provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.15. Clean Harbors had a net margin of 8.27% and a return on equity of 22.43%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Clean Harbors will post 6.96 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director John T. Preston sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.90, for a total transaction of $505,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,627 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,028,882.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Eugene G. Banucci sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.97, for a total transaction of $669,850.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,762,193.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director John T. Preston sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.90, for a total value of $505,875.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,627 shares in the company, valued at $1,028,882.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,612 shares of company stock valued at $2,120,544. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CLH. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clean Harbors in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Clean Harbors by 112.3% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 225 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in Clean Harbors by 122.1% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 231 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in Clean Harbors during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Clean Harbors during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. 88.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Clean Harbors, Inc engages in the provision of environmental, energy, and industrial services. It operates through the Environmental Services and the Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions segments. The Environmental Services segment consists of the technical services, industrial services, field services, and oil, gas, and lodging businesses.

