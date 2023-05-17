Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ) Receives $19.25 Average PT from Analysts

Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $19.25.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ERJ shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Embraer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Embraer from $11.75 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Embraer from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Embraer from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Embraer from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th.

Shares of NYSE:ERJ opened at $14.36 on Friday. Embraer has a 12-month low of $7.91 and a 12-month high of $16.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The business has a 50 day moving average of $15.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.83. The company has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a PE ratio of -478.67, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.28.

Embraer ( NYSE:ERJ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 10th. The aerospace company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. Embraer had a negative net margin of 0.08% and a positive return on equity of 0.65%. As a group, analysts forecast that Embraer will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ERJ. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Embraer in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Embraer by 241.4% in the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,404 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 3,114 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in Embraer in the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Embraer in the 1st quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Embraer by 461.3% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,073 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 4,991 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.89% of the company’s stock.

Embraer SA engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of aircraft and its parts for commercial, defense, and executive aviation sectors. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Aviation, Defense and Security, Executive Jet Business, Service & Support and Others. The Commercial Aviation segment is involved in the development, production, and sale of commercial jets; and the provision of support services to regional aviation and aircraft leasing.

