Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have issued a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $71.50.

A number of equities analysts have commented on EQR shares. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Equity Residential from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Equity Residential from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Citigroup upped their price objective on Equity Residential from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Equity Residential in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on Equity Residential from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd.

Equity Residential Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:EQR opened at $61.13 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Equity Residential has a fifty-two week low of $54.60 and a fifty-two week high of $80.89.

Equity Residential Increases Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 27th were paid a dividend of $0.6625 per share. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 24th. This is a positive change from Equity Residential’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio is currently 109.05%.

In other news, Director Mark S. Shapiro sold 42,435 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.91, for a total transaction of $2,627,150.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $773,689.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Equity Residential

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 3.5% in the third quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 5,961 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $400,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Equity Residential by 155.5% in the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,061 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 3,080 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 23.0% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,505 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 48,325 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,851,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 4,237 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares in the last quarter. 82.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Equity Residential Company Profile

Equity Residential operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, development, and management of rental apartment properties, which includes the generation of rental and other related income through the leasing of apartment units to residents. The company was founded by Robert H.

