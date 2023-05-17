Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $69.31.

Several research firms recently issued reports on JCI. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Johnson Controls International from $76.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Johnson Controls International from $69.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Johnson Controls International from $70.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. StockNews.com raised Johnson Controls International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Johnson Controls International from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th.

Get Johnson Controls International alerts:

Insider Activity at Johnson Controls International

In other Johnson Controls International news, CFO Olivier Leonetti sold 30,997 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.36, for a total value of $1,932,972.92. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 101,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,345,566.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Olivier Leonetti sold 30,997 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.36, for a total transaction of $1,932,972.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 101,757 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,345,566.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP John Donofrio sold 14,253 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.02, for a total transaction of $898,224.06. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 37,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,337,411.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Johnson Controls International

Johnson Controls International Stock Performance

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson Controls International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in Johnson Controls International during the first quarter worth about $26,000. VitalStone Financial LLC grew its position in Johnson Controls International by 2,873.3% during the first quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 446 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the period. Elequin Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its stake in Johnson Controls International by 152.4% during the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 588 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.76% of the company’s stock.

Johnson Controls International stock opened at $60.80 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $59.41 and its 200 day moving average is $63.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Johnson Controls International has a twelve month low of $45.52 and a twelve month high of $69.60. The company has a market capitalization of $41.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.25, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.22.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $6.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.51 billion. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 13.07% and a net margin of 5.33%. Johnson Controls International’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Johnson Controls International will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Johnson Controls International Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Monday, March 20th were paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 17th. This is a positive change from Johnson Controls International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 71.64%.

About Johnson Controls International

(Get Rating)

Johnson Controls International Plc engages in the provision of building products, energy solutions, integrated infrastructure and next generation transportation systems. Its technology and service capabilities include fire, security, HVAC, power solutions and energy storage to serve various end markets including large institutions, commercial buildings, retail, industrial, small business and residential.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Controls International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Controls International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.