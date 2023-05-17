T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) CEO Sells $2,856,200.00 in Stock

T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) CEO G Michael Sievert sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.81, for a total transaction of $2,856,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 801,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,439,222.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

G Michael Sievert also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 27th, G Michael Sievert sold 20,000 shares of T-Mobile US stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.68, for a total transaction of $2,893,600.00.

NASDAQ:TMUS opened at $143.70 on Wednesday. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a one year low of $121.76 and a one year high of $154.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market cap of $172.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.56. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $145.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $145.64.

T-Mobile US ( NASDAQ:TMUS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.10. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 4.83% and a return on equity of 8.27%. The business had revenue of $19.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 6.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on TMUS. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $174.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $201.00 to $199.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $160.00 to $165.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $200.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $165.00 to $163.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, T-Mobile US currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.30.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 501 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 174.9% during the 4th quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 6,669 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $934,000 after acquiring an additional 4,243 shares in the last quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,680 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $375,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp grew its position in T-Mobile US by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 5,773 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $775,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in T-Mobile US by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 48,808,589 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $6,548,648,000 after purchasing an additional 978,130 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.86% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US, Inc engages in the provision of wireless communications services under the T-Mobile and MetroPCS brands. It offers postpaid and prepaid wireless voice, messaging and data services, and wholesale wireless services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

