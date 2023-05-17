Robert Lorne Hopfner Buys 219,230 Shares of Inozyme Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:INZY) Stock

Inozyme Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:INZY – Get Rating) Director Robert Lorne Hopfner bought 219,230 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.48 per share, for a total transaction of $1,420,610.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,432,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,244,647.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Robert Lorne Hopfner also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 29th, Robert Lorne Hopfner bought 344,592 shares of Inozyme Pharma stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.54 per share, for a total transaction of $1,564,447.68.

On Monday, March 27th, Robert Lorne Hopfner acquired 51,074 shares of Inozyme Pharma stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.70 per share, for a total transaction of $188,973.80.

Inozyme Pharma Trading Up 2.5 %

Shares of Inozyme Pharma stock opened at $6.65 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.96 and a 200-day moving average of $2.96. The stock has a market cap of $292.83 million, a PE ratio of -4.21 and a beta of 1.09. Inozyme Pharma, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.99 and a 52-week high of $7.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 8.93 and a current ratio of 8.93.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Inozyme Pharma

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC bought a new stake in Inozyme Pharma during the first quarter worth about $4,028,000. Samsara BioCapital LLC bought a new stake in Inozyme Pharma during the first quarter worth about $2,890,000. Sphera Funds Management LTD. lifted its position in Inozyme Pharma by 38.3% during the fourth quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. now owns 1,625,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,706,000 after purchasing an additional 450,000 shares during the period. Rock Springs Capital Management LP lifted its position in Inozyme Pharma by 37.4% during the first quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 1,193,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,880,000 after purchasing an additional 324,729 shares during the period. Finally, Affinity Asset Advisors LLC lifted its position in Inozyme Pharma by 50.4% during the first quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC now owns 751,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,308,000 after purchasing an additional 251,796 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.35% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on INZY shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Inozyme Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $4.50 to $6.00 in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Inozyme Pharma in a report on Friday, February 17th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Inozyme Pharma in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Inozyme Pharma in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd.

Inozyme Pharma Company Profile

Inozyme Pharma, Inc, a rare disease biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutics for treating abnormal mineralization impacting the vasculature, soft tissue, and skeleton diseases. The company's lead product candidate is INZ-701, a soluble, recombinant protein to treat the rare genetic diseases of ENPP1 and ABCC6 deficiencies, as well as for the treatment of calciphylaxis.

