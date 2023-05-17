The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) CEO James Hagedorn Sells 25,000 Shares

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG – Get Rating) CEO James Hagedorn sold 25,000 shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total value of $1,675,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 179,899 shares in the company, valued at $12,053,233. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Stock Down 3.6 %

SMG stock opened at $65.53 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a PE ratio of -5.85 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.82, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 2.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $70.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.38. The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company has a one year low of $39.06 and a one year high of $102.25.

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $3.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.58. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. Scotts Miracle-Gro had a negative net margin of 16.57% and a positive return on equity of 81.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $5.03 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 26th will be given a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 25th. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s payout ratio is -23.55%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $100.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $92.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.29.

Institutional Trading of Scotts Miracle-Gro

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,988,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 21.6% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 381,004 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $16,288,000 after acquiring an additional 67,634 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 2.6% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 40,894 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,748,000 after acquiring an additional 1,031 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 0.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 510,428 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $21,820,000 after acquiring an additional 2,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. grew its stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 6,806 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $331,000 after acquiring an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.98% of the company’s stock.

About Scotts Miracle-Gro

Scotts Miracle-Gro Co engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and sale of products for lawn and garden care and indoor and hydroponic gardening. Its products and services include lawn care, gardening and landscape, hydroponic hardware and growing environments, lighting, controls, and marketing agreement.

Further Reading

