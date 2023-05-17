William H. Lyon Sells 51,679 Shares of Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC) Stock

Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC – Get Rating) Director William H. Lyon sold 51,679 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.04, for a total transaction of $2,275,943.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,018,513.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
Taylor Morrison Home Stock Up 1.1 %
Shares of NYSE TMHC opened at $43.97 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 1.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $38.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 6.09. Taylor Morrison Home Co. has a 52-week low of $20.05 and a 52-week high of $44.16.
Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The construction company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. Taylor Morrison Home had a net margin of 13.04% and a return on equity of 24.14%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.44 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Taylor Morrison Home Co. will post 6.8 EPS for the current year.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 87.7% in the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 933 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 436 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 47.6% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,802 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 581 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 213.1% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,813 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,234 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.33% of the company’s stock.
About Taylor Morrison Home
Taylor Morrison Home Corp. engages in the business of residential homebuilding and the development of lifestyle communities. It operates through the following segments: East, Central, West, and Financial Services. The East segment includes operations in Atlanta, Charlotte, Chicago, Orlando, Raleigh, Southwest Florida, and Tampa regions.
Further Reading
