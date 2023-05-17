Michael Cannon-Brookes Sells 8,614 Shares of Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM) Stock

Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating) CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,614 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.21, for a total value of $1,156,084.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 277,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,299,643.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Michael Cannon-Brookes also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 15th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,614 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.16, for a total value of $1,224,566.24.

On Monday, May 8th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,614 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.51, for a total value of $1,132,827.14.

On Friday, May 5th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,614 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.28, for a total value of $1,156,687.92.

On Wednesday, May 3rd, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,614 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.96, for a total value of $1,257,299.44.

On Monday, May 1st, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,614 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.90, for a total value of $1,282,624.60.

On Monday, April 24th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,614 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.27, for a total value of $1,337,495.78.

On Friday, April 21st, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,614 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.66, for a total value of $1,358,083.24.

On Wednesday, April 12th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,614 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.10, for a total value of $1,404,943.40.

On Friday, March 31st, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,614 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.47, for a total value of $1,459,814.58.

On Monday, March 27th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,614 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.17, for a total value of $1,328,020.38.

Shares of TEAM stock opened at $139.22 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $35.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -67.26 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s 50 day moving average is $154.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $150.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. Atlassian Co. has a 12-month low of $113.86 and a 12-month high of $300.29.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TEAM. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Atlassian by 29.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 201,552 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $59,233,000 after purchasing an additional 46,418 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 6.0% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,755 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $516,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 7.9% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 115,967 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,075,000 after acquiring an additional 8,491 shares during the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Atlassian during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,163,000. Finally, USS Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Atlassian during the first quarter valued at approximately $6,015,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.50% of the company’s stock.

TEAM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Atlassian from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $240.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Barclays cut their price objective on Atlassian from $155.00 to $130.00 in a report on Sunday, May 7th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Atlassian from $190.00 to $155.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Atlassian from $160.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on Atlassian from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $197.74.

Atlassian Corp. is a holding company, which engages in providing team collaboration and productivity software. Its software helps teams organize, discuss, and complete shared work. Its products include Jira Software, Confluence, Jira Service Management, and Trello. The company was founded by Michael Cannon-Brookes and Scott Farquhar in October 2002 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

