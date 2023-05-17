AppLovin Co. (NYSE:APP) Insider Sells $1,095,500.00 in Stock

AppLovin Co. (NYSE:APP – Get Rating) insider Victoria Valenzuela sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.91, for a total transaction of $1,095,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 798,054 shares in the company, valued at $17,485,363.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Victoria Valenzuela also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 7th, Victoria Valenzuela sold 65,167 shares of AppLovin stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.41, for a total transaction of $873,889.47.

AppLovin Stock Performance

NYSE:APP opened at $22.88 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $8.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.94. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.90. AppLovin Co. has a twelve month low of $9.14 and a twelve month high of $44.76. The company has a quick ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AppLovin ( NYSE:APP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $715.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $693.58 million. AppLovin had a negative net margin of 6.84% and a positive return on equity of 3.59%. As a group, research analysts predict that AppLovin Co. will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on APP. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of AppLovin from $19.00 to $22.50 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of AppLovin from $28.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. UBS Group cut shares of AppLovin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $59.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of AppLovin from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of AppLovin from $20.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.35.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AppLovin

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new position in AppLovin during the third quarter valued at $380,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in AppLovin by 197.4% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 3,093 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new position in AppLovin during the fourth quarter valued at $276,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in AppLovin by 554.6% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 104,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,029,000 after buying an additional 88,189 shares during the period. Finally, Tiger Global Management LLC purchased a new position in AppLovin during the third quarter valued at $96,920,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.19% of the company’s stock.

About AppLovin

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for mobile app developers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their apps in the United States and internationally. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; Adjust, an analytics platform that helps marketers grow their mobile apps with solutions for measuring, optimizing campaigns, and protecting user data; and MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of an app's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction.

