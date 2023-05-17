AppLovin Co. (NYSE:APP) Insider Sells $1,095,500.00 in Stock

AppLovin Co. (NYSE:APP – Get Rating) insider Victoria Valenzuela sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.91, for a total transaction of $1,095,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 798,054 shares in the company, valued at $17,485,363.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
Victoria Valenzuela also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, March 7th, Victoria Valenzuela sold 65,167 shares of AppLovin stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.41, for a total transaction of $873,889.47.
AppLovin Stock Performance
NYSE:APP opened at $22.88 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $8.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.94. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.90. AppLovin Co. has a twelve month low of $9.14 and a twelve month high of $44.76. The company has a quick ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several brokerages have recently issued reports on APP. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of AppLovin from $19.00 to $22.50 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of AppLovin from $28.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. UBS Group cut shares of AppLovin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $59.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of AppLovin from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of AppLovin from $20.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.35.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On AppLovin
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new position in AppLovin during the third quarter valued at $380,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in AppLovin by 197.4% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 3,093 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new position in AppLovin during the fourth quarter valued at $276,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in AppLovin by 554.6% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 104,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,029,000 after buying an additional 88,189 shares during the period. Finally, Tiger Global Management LLC purchased a new position in AppLovin during the third quarter valued at $96,920,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.19% of the company’s stock.
About AppLovin
AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for mobile app developers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their apps in the United States and internationally. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; Adjust, an analytics platform that helps marketers grow their mobile apps with solutions for measuring, optimizing campaigns, and protecting user data; and MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of an app's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction.
