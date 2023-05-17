Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-three analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have issued a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $90.86.

Several research firms have weighed in on CHD. Barclays raised their target price on Church & Dwight from $79.00 to $83.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $93.00 price target on shares of Church & Dwight in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Church & Dwight from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Church & Dwight from $85.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised Church & Dwight from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th.

Get Church & Dwight alerts:

Church & Dwight Stock Performance

Church & Dwight stock opened at $95.67 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.29, a PEG ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $90.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.99. Church & Dwight has a 52 week low of $70.16 and a 52 week high of $98.53.

Church & Dwight Announces Dividend

Church & Dwight ( NYSE:CHD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.09. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 20.49% and a net margin of 7.49%. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.83 earnings per share. Church & Dwight’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Church & Dwight will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be issued a $0.2725 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.27%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Church & Dwight

In other Church & Dwight news, Director Penry W. Price sold 17,544 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.90, for a total value of $1,471,941.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 24,311 shares in the company, valued at $2,039,692.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Penry W. Price sold 17,544 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.90, for a total transaction of $1,471,941.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,311 shares in the company, valued at $2,039,692.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Barry A. Bruno sold 6,440 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.27, for a total value of $619,978.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $414,153.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 389,193 shares of company stock worth $36,601,855 over the last ninety days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CHD. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in Church & Dwight in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Thompson Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.86% of the company’s stock.

About Church & Dwight

(Get Rating)

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, Specialty Products, and Corporate. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products, and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Church & Dwight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Church & Dwight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.