Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-five analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have given a hold recommendation and eleven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $32.29.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on RRC. Benchmark upgraded Range Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Tudor Pickering upgraded Range Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Mizuho raised their price objective on Range Resources from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Range Resources in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price target on Range Resources from $34.00 to $33.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st.

Get Range Resources alerts:

Institutional Trading of Range Resources

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Range Resources by 75.6% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,187 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Range Resources during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Range Resources during the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Tobam bought a new position in shares of Range Resources in the third quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Range Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. 87.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Range Resources Price Performance

Shares of RRC stock opened at $27.19 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $25.66 and its 200 day moving average is $26.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Range Resources has a 1-year low of $22.61 and a 1-year high of $37.44. The company has a market cap of $6.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.19, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 2.13.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.28. Range Resources had a return on equity of 45.55% and a net margin of 41.18%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $772.38 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 556.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Range Resources will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Range Resources Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th were given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. Range Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.76%.

Range Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Range Resources Corp. engages in the exploration, development and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties in the Appalachian and Midcontinent regions. The company was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Range Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Range Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.