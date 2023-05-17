Brokerages Set Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX) Target Price at $55.45

Shares of Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the fifteen research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $55.45.

Several brokerages have commented on TEX. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Terex from $50.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Terex from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Terex from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Terex from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Terex from $47.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd.

Get Terex alerts:

Terex Price Performance

Shares of TEX opened at $46.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a PE ratio of 8.76, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $46.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.99. Terex has a twelve month low of $26.64 and a twelve month high of $60.85.

Insider Activity at Terex

Terex ( NYSE:TEX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.56. Terex had a return on equity of 31.41% and a net margin of 7.76%. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Terex will post 5.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO John L. Garrison, Jr. sold 138,679 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.88, for a total value of $8,026,740.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 550,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,862,129.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO John L. Garrison, Jr. sold 138,679 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.88, for a total transaction of $8,026,740.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 550,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,862,129.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO John L. Garrison, Jr. sold 9,904 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.01, for a total value of $594,339.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 456,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,365,700.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 228,053 shares of company stock valued at $13,190,138 over the last ninety days. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Terex

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Terex in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Terex during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Terex by 130.6% during the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 934 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Terex during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new position in Terex during the third quarter valued at $30,000. 87.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Terex

(Get Rating)

Terex Corp. engages in the manufacturing of aerial work platforms, cranes, and materials processing machinery. It operates through the Material Processing and Aerial Work Platforms segments. The Materials Processing segment designs, manufactures, services and markets materials processing and equipment, including crushers, washing systems, screens, apron feeders, material handlers, pick and carry cranes, rough terrain cranes, tower cranes, wood processing, biomass and recycling equipment, concrete mixer trucks and concrete pavers, conveyors, and their related components and replacement parts.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Terex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Terex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.