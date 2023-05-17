Raul Ramos Sells 30,050 Shares of FirstCash Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS) Stock

FirstCash Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS – Get Rating) SVP Raul Ramos sold 30,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.87, for a total value of $3,091,243.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,400 shares in the company, valued at $2,304,288. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Raul Ramos also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 12th, Raul Ramos sold 10,050 shares of FirstCash stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.19, for a total value of $1,027,009.50.

Shares of NASDAQ FCFS opened at $103.02 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $92.51. FirstCash Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $63.43 and a 1-year high of $105.68. The firm has a market cap of $4.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.73 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 3.50, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

FirstCash ( NASDAQ:FCFS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $762.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $725.91 million. FirstCash had a return on equity of 13.38% and a net margin of 9.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.18 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that FirstCash Holdings, Inc. will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. FirstCash’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.72%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of FirstCash by 7.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,566,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,501,000 after buying an additional 297,552 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of FirstCash by 19.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,396,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,282,000 after buying an additional 730,072 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of FirstCash by 98,847.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,317,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,197,000 after buying an additional 4,312,712 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC raised its position in shares of FirstCash by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,285,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,657,000 after buying an additional 200,845 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of FirstCash by 2.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,286,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,511,000 after buying an additional 36,555 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.78% of the company’s stock.

FCFS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded FirstCash from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on FirstCash from $91.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Loop Capital upped their price target on FirstCash from $90.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Barclays upped their price target on FirstCash from $108.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Wedbush upped their price target on FirstCash from $90.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.00.

FirstCash Holdings, Inc operates retail pawn stores in the United States and Latin America. Its pawn stores lend money on the collateral of pledged personal property, including jewelry, electronics, tools, appliances, sporting goods, and musical instruments, and retails merchandise acquired through collateral forfeitures on forfeited pawn loans and over-the-counter purchases of merchandise directly from customers.

