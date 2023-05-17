Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-nine research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $110.31.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SBUX shares. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Starbucks from $105.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $93.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Starbucks from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Starbucks from $122.00 to $128.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, 51job reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd.

Insider Transactions at Starbucks

In other Starbucks news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 736 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.50, for a total value of $77,648.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 56,028 shares in the company, valued at $5,910,954. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Starbucks

Starbucks Stock Down 1.3 %

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC purchased a new position in Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. America First Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. 69.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SBUX stock opened at $105.28 on Friday. Starbucks has a 12 month low of $70.33 and a 12 month high of $115.48. The firm has a market cap of $120.69 billion, a PE ratio of 34.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $104.75 and a 200-day moving average of $102.85.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $8.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.43 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 41.99% and a net margin of 10.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Starbucks will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Starbucks Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be given a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.83%.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, Channel Development, and Corporate and Other. The North America segment focuses on the United States and Canada. The International segment is involved in China, Japan, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Caribbean.

