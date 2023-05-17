Alexander J. Denner Purchases 290,000 Shares of Innoviva, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVA) Stock

Innoviva, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVA – Get Rating) major shareholder Alexander J. Denner purchased 290,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.34 per share, for a total transaction of $3,578,600.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 6,904,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $85,195,360. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

INVA opened at $13.25 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 3.29 and a quick ratio of 2.87. The firm has a market cap of $924.62 million, a PE ratio of 5.79 and a beta of 0.56. Innoviva, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.64 and a 1 year high of $16.67.

Innoviva (NASDAQ:INVA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.16). Innoviva had a return on equity of 18.81% and a net margin of 64.56%. The company had revenue of $65.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.31 million.

Several equities analysts have commented on INVA shares. TheStreet lowered Innoviva from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Innoviva from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reissued a “buy” rating and set a $22.50 price objective on shares of Innoviva in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com raised Innoviva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Innoviva from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Innoviva has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.17.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Innoviva by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 53,735 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $712,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Innoviva by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,138 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 899 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Innoviva by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 29,083 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $385,000 after acquiring an additional 905 shares in the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management raised its holdings in shares of Innoviva by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 21,960 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 921 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grimes & Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Innoviva by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 12,212 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 1,078 shares in the last quarter.

Innoviva, Inc is engaged in the development, commercialization, and financial management of biopharmaceuticals. Its portfolio includes Relvar Breo Ellipta, which is a once-daily combination medicine consisting of a long-acting beta2 agonist, vilanterol, and an inhaled corticosteroid, fluticasone furoate, and Anoro Ellipta, a once-daily medicine combining a long-acting muscarinic antagonist, umeclidinium bromide, LABA, VI.

