DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) Director Sells $4,490,340.00 in Stock

DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASHGet Rating) Director Andy Fang sold 67,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.02, for a total transaction of $4,490,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 54,015 shares in the company, valued at $3,620,085.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Andy Fang also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Friday, April 21st, Andy Fang sold 67,000 shares of DoorDash stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.20, for a total transaction of $3,966,400.00.

DoorDash Stock Performance

NYSE:DASH opened at $64.18 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.94 billion, a PE ratio of -18.08 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.34. DoorDash, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.37 and a fifty-two week high of $87.00.

DoorDash (NYSE:DASHGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. DoorDash had a negative net margin of 18.98% and a negative return on equity of 13.76%. Research analysts predict that DoorDash, Inc. will post -2.15 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of DoorDash

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of DASH. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 184.0% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 870,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,023,000 after purchasing an additional 563,688 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP lifted its stake in DoorDash by 68.8% during the 3rd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 40,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,994,000 after acquiring an additional 16,434 shares in the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in DoorDash during the 3rd quarter valued at $375,000. Ethic Inc. lifted its stake in DoorDash by 53.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 9,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,000 after acquiring an additional 3,138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its stake in DoorDash by 179.7% during the 3rd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 22,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after acquiring an additional 14,310 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.65% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $75.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Moffett Nathanson assumed coverage on shares of DoorDash in a research report on Monday, January 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $79.00 price objective for the company. DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $77.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Roth Mkm assumed coverage on shares of DoorDash in a research report on Friday, April 21st. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of DoorDash from $71.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.86.

DoorDash Company Profile

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

