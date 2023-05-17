DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) Director Sells $4,490,340.00 in Stock

DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH – Get Rating) Director Andy Fang sold 67,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.02, for a total transaction of $4,490,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 54,015 shares in the company, valued at $3,620,085.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Andy Fang also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, April 21st, Andy Fang sold 67,000 shares of DoorDash stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.20, for a total transaction of $3,966,400.00.

DoorDash Stock Performance

NYSE:DASH opened at $64.18 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.94 billion, a PE ratio of -18.08 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.34. DoorDash, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.37 and a fifty-two week high of $87.00.

Institutional Trading of DoorDash

DoorDash ( NYSE:DASH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. DoorDash had a negative net margin of 18.98% and a negative return on equity of 13.76%. Research analysts predict that DoorDash, Inc. will post -2.15 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of DASH. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 184.0% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 870,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,023,000 after purchasing an additional 563,688 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP lifted its stake in DoorDash by 68.8% during the 3rd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 40,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,994,000 after acquiring an additional 16,434 shares in the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in DoorDash during the 3rd quarter valued at $375,000. Ethic Inc. lifted its stake in DoorDash by 53.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 9,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,000 after acquiring an additional 3,138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its stake in DoorDash by 179.7% during the 3rd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 22,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after acquiring an additional 14,310 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.65% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $75.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Moffett Nathanson assumed coverage on shares of DoorDash in a research report on Monday, January 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $79.00 price objective for the company. DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $77.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Roth Mkm assumed coverage on shares of DoorDash in a research report on Friday, April 21st. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of DoorDash from $71.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.86.

DoorDash Company Profile

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

