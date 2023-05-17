Alexis Le-Quoc Sells 71,364 Shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) Stock

Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) CTO Alexis Le-Quoc sold 71,364 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.26, for a total value of $6,155,858.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 288,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,897,223.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Alexis Le-Quoc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, April 4th, Alexis Le-Quoc sold 71,364 shares of Datadog stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.77, for a total value of $4,979,066.28.

On Monday, March 13th, Alexis Le-Quoc sold 71,364 shares of Datadog stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.09, for a total value of $4,716,446.76.

Shares of DDOG stock opened at $88.07 on Wednesday. Datadog, Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.34 and a 52-week high of $120.75. The stock has a market cap of $28.35 billion, a PE ratio of -326.19 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a current ratio of 3.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $70.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.57.

Datadog ( NASDAQ:DDOG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $469.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $447.02 million. Datadog had a negative net margin of 4.68% and a negative return on equity of 5.06%. As a group, analysts forecast that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.08 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Datadog by 25.8% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after acquiring an additional 558 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Datadog in the 1st quarter valued at $2,494,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Datadog by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 3,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $550,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Datadog by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 139,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,137,000 after buying an additional 14,658 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in Datadog by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,567,000 after buying an additional 1,725 shares during the last quarter. 70.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DDOG. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Datadog from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Datadog in a report on Friday, May 5th. Citigroup increased their target price on Datadog from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Bank of America reduced their target price on Datadog from $120.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Capital One Financial began coverage on Datadog in a report on Friday, February 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $102.28.

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of its customers technology stack.

