Jean-Luc Gavelle Sells 184,100 Shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) Stock

Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) insider Jean-Luc Gavelle sold 184,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.67, for a total value of $13,746,747.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Amphenol Price Performance

Shares of Amphenol stock opened at $74.75 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.15. Amphenol Co. has a 12 month low of $61.67 and a 12 month high of $82.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.19, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 1.77.

Get Amphenol alerts:

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.02. Amphenol had a return on equity of 27.10% and a net margin of 15.15%. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Amphenol Co. will post 2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amphenol Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 20th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 16th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.18%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on APH shares. Truist Financial upped their target price on Amphenol from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Amphenol from $91.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Amphenol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.33.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Amphenol

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MCF Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 129.0% in the first quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Amphenol during the first quarter worth $27,000. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Amphenol during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Amphenol during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in Amphenol by 102.8% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 436 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

About Amphenol

(Get Rating)

Amphenol Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of electrical, electronic and fiber optic connectors, interconnect systems, antennas, sensors and sensor-based products, and specialty cable. Its products include connectors, cable assemblies, sensors, antenna solutions, power distribution, cable, printed circuits, and accessories for connectors and cable.

Further Reading

