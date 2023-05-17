Insider Buying: MeiraGTx Holdings plc (NASDAQ:MGTX) Director Purchases 4,347,826 Shares of Stock

MeiraGTx Holdings plc (NASDAQ:MGTX – Get Rating) Director Perceptive Advisors Llc bought 4,347,826 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.75 per share, for a total transaction of $24,999,999.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,281,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,866,342.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

MeiraGTx Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MGTX opened at $7.00 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. MeiraGTx Holdings plc has a 12 month low of $4.77 and a 12 month high of $11.57. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.44. The stock has a market cap of $416.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.51 and a beta of 1.38.

MeiraGTx (NASDAQ:MGTX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter. MeiraGTx had a negative net margin of 265.59% and a negative return on equity of 95.36%. The business had revenue of ($5.29) million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.57 million. As a group, analysts predict that MeiraGTx Holdings plc will post -2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MeiraGTx

Several analysts have weighed in on MGTX shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of MeiraGTx from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of MeiraGTx from $26.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Chardan Capital dropped their target price on shares of MeiraGTx from $47.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 16th.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Johnson & Johnson grew its holdings in shares of MeiraGTx by 129.1% in the fourth quarter. Johnson & Johnson now owns 6,641,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,300,000 after purchasing an additional 3,742,514 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of MeiraGTx by 631.2% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 299,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,150,000 after acquiring an additional 258,696 shares during the last quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MeiraGTx during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,644,000. 683 Capital Management LLC grew its position in MeiraGTx by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 1,660,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,961,000 after buying an additional 220,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in MeiraGTx in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,229,000. 70.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MeiraGTx Company Profile

MeiraGTx Holdings Plc engages in the development of novel gene therapy treatments. The company was founded on March 20, 2015 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Further Reading

