Sr One Capital Management, Llc Sells 1,012,833 Shares of Arcellx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLX) Stock

Arcellx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLX – Get Rating) major shareholder Sr One Capital Management, Llc sold 1,012,833 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.01, for a total transaction of $45,587,613.33. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,658,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $74,661,687.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
Arcellx Stock Down 2.7 %
Arcellx stock opened at $42.26 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 4.71 and a current ratio of 4.71. Arcellx, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.03 and a 52-week high of $48.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $34.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.17. The firm has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.74 and a beta of -0.33.
Arcellx (NASDAQ:ACLX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.76) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by ($0.05). Equities analysts predict that Arcellx, Inc. will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.
A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Arcellx from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Arcellx from $38.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Guggenheim upped their target price on shares of Arcellx from $45.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Arcellx in a report on Thursday, April 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $39.00 price target for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of Arcellx from $40.00 to $49.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Arcellx currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.58.
Arcellx, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of various immunotherapies for patients with cancer and other incurable diseases. The company's lead ddCAR product candidate is CART-ddBCMA, which is in phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory (r/r) multiple myeloma (MM).
