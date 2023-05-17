Sr One Capital Management, Llc Sells 1,012,833 Shares of Arcellx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLX) Stock

Arcellx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLX – Get Rating) major shareholder Sr One Capital Management, Llc sold 1,012,833 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.01, for a total transaction of $45,587,613.33. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,658,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $74,661,687.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Arcellx stock opened at $42.26 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 4.71 and a current ratio of 4.71. Arcellx, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.03 and a 52-week high of $48.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $34.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.17. The firm has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.74 and a beta of -0.33.

Arcellx (NASDAQ:ACLX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.76) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by ($0.05). Equities analysts predict that Arcellx, Inc. will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Arcellx by 219.0% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Arcellx in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in shares of Arcellx during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of Arcellx during the 4th quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Arcellx by 30.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 618 shares in the last quarter. 91.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Arcellx from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Arcellx from $38.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Guggenheim upped their target price on shares of Arcellx from $45.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Arcellx in a report on Thursday, April 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $39.00 price target for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of Arcellx from $40.00 to $49.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Arcellx currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.58.

Arcellx, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of various immunotherapies for patients with cancer and other incurable diseases. The company's lead ddCAR product candidate is CART-ddBCMA, which is in phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory (r/r) multiple myeloma (MM).

