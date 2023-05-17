Michelle Prater Sells 246,506 Shares of Eagers Automotive Limited (ASX:APE) Stock

Eagers Automotive Limited (ASX:APE – Get Rating) insider Michelle Prater sold 246,506 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of A$146.33 ($98.21), for a total transaction of A$36,070,976.47 ($24,208,709.04).

Eagers Automotive Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 188.38.

Eagers Automotive Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a Final dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 30th were given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. This is an increase from Eagers Automotive’s previous Final dividend of $0.43. Eagers Automotive’s dividend payout ratio is 56.80%.

About Eagers Automotive

Eagers Automotive Limited engages in the ownership and operation of motor vehicle and truck dealerships in Australia and New Zealand. It operates through: Car Retailing, Truck Retailing, and Property segments. The Car Retailing segment offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles, vehicle maintenance and repair services, vehicle parts, service contracts, vehicle brokerage services, vehicle protection products, and other aftermarket products.

Featured Stories

