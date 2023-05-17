Foundation Mastercard Sells 125,816 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Stock

Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $381.15, for a total transaction of $47,954,768.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 99,934,013 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,089,849,054.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Foundation Mastercard also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 15th, Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of Mastercard stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $381.85, for a total transaction of $48,042,839.60.

On Wednesday, May 10th, Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of Mastercard stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $381.19, for a total transaction of $47,959,801.04.

On Monday, May 8th, Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of Mastercard stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $386.28, for a total transaction of $48,600,204.48.

NYSE MA opened at $380.24 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $360.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $366.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $358.95. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52-week low of $276.87 and a 52-week high of $390.00.

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.09. Mastercard had a return on equity of 169.12% and a net margin of 42.33%. The firm had revenue of $5.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.64 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.76 earnings per share. Mastercard’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on MA shares. Tigress Financial raised their price objective on Mastercard from $472.00 to $476.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Mastercard from $370.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Mastercard from $390.00 to $400.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com upgraded Mastercard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Mastercard from $435.00 to $440.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mastercard has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $418.85.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates acquired a new stake in Mastercard in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in Mastercard in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new position in Mastercard in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. 74.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Mastercard, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments, and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial, and payment programs. The company was founded in November 1966 and is headquartered in Purchase, NY.

