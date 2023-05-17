iA Financial Co. Inc. (TSE:IAG) Forecasted to Post Q4 2023 Earnings of $2.37 Per Share

iA Financial Co. Inc. (TSE:IAG – Get Rating) – Analysts at National Bank Financial cut their Q4 2023 earnings per share estimates for iA Financial in a research note issued on Wednesday, May 10th. National Bank Financial analyst G. Dechaine now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $2.37 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $2.41. The consensus estimate for iA Financial’s current full-year earnings is $9.60 per share.

IAG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on iA Financial from C$89.00 to C$95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on iA Financial from C$94.00 to C$99.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. TD Securities raised shares of iA Financial from a “buy” rating to an “action list buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from C$92.00 to C$100.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on iA Financial from C$95.50 to C$100.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on iA Financial from C$102.00 to C$104.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 16th.

IAG stock opened at C$85.82 on Monday. iA Financial has a 1-year low of C$59.61 and a 1-year high of C$93.15. The firm has a market cap of C$8.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$85.92 and its 200-day moving average is C$82.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.64.

iA Financial (TSE:IAG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported C$2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$2.28 by C$0.12. iA Financial had a return on equity of 11.71% and a net margin of 9.80%. The firm had revenue of C$4.35 billion for the quarter.

In related news, Senior Officer Denis Ricard sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$89.65, for a total value of C$896,500.00. In other news, Senior Officer Denis Ricard sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$89.65, for a total transaction of C$896,500.00. Also, Senior Officer Alain Bergeron sold 9,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$82.48, for a total value of C$783,545.75. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 20,500 shares of company stock worth $1,769,496. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.765 per share. This is an increase from iA Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 25th. This represents a $3.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.57%. iA Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 38.08%.

iA Financial Corporation Inc, through its subsidiary, Industrial Alliance Insurance and Financial Services Inc, provides various life and health insurance products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through Individual Insurance, Individual Wealth Management, Group Insurance, Group Savings and Retirement, US Operations, and Other segments.

