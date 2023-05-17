Q4 2023 EPS Estimates for AirBoss of America Corp. Reduced by Cormark (TSE:BOS)

AirBoss of America Corp. (TSE:BOS – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Cormark dropped their Q4 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for AirBoss of America in a research report issued on Thursday, May 11th. Cormark analyst D. Ocampo now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.11 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.12. The consensus estimate for AirBoss of America’s current full-year earnings is $0.58 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for AirBoss of America’s Q1 2024 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.15 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.55 EPS.

AirBoss of America (TSE:BOS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported C$0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C($0.07) by C$0.68. The firm had revenue of C$159.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$141.41 million.

AirBoss of America Stock Performance

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. TD Securities decreased their target price on AirBoss of America from C$14.00 to C$11.50 and set a “speculative buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 24th. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperfrom under weight” rating on shares of AirBoss of America in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. CIBC decreased their price objective on shares of AirBoss of America from C$17.00 to C$16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, National Bankshares set a C$12.00 target price on AirBoss of America and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$14.21.

AirBoss of America stock opened at C$7.63 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$7.43 and its 200 day moving average is C$8.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.92. AirBoss of America has a twelve month low of C$5.62 and a twelve month high of C$20.37. The company has a market capitalization of C$206.70 million, a P/E ratio of -4.86, a PEG ratio of -550.53 and a beta of 1.93.

Insider Activity at AirBoss of America

In other AirBoss of America news, Senior Officer Edward Kiell sold 15,714 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.46, for a total value of C$85,798.44. 35.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AirBoss of America Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. AirBoss of America’s payout ratio is currently -25.48%.

About AirBoss of America

AirBoss of America Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets rubber-based products for automotive, heavy commercial, construction and infrastructure, oil and gas, and defense industries in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: AirBoss Defense Group, Rubber Solutions, and Engineered Products.

