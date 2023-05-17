Q4 2023 Earnings Estimate for Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (TSE:AEM) Issued By Zacks Research

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (TSE:AEM – Get Rating) (NYSE:AEM) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research lowered their Q4 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a report issued on Thursday, May 11th. Zacks Research analyst A. Barman now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.47 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.50. The consensus estimate for Agnico Eagle Mines’ current full-year earnings is $2.86 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Agnico Eagle Mines’ Q1 2024 earnings at $0.67 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.70 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.77 EPS.

AEM has been the topic of several other research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$90.00 to C$84.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$89.00 to C$91.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. National Bankshares upped their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$95.00 to C$98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. National Bank Financial increased their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$95.00 to C$98.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$65.00 to C$66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$79.31.

Shares of Agnico Eagle Mines stock opened at C$75.31 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$37.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.99, a PEG ratio of -1.52 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.70. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$73.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$70.26. Agnico Eagle Mines has a 1-year low of C$48.88 and a 1-year high of C$82.90.

Agnico Eagle Mines (TSE:AEM – Get Rating) (NYSE:AEM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported C$0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.53 by C$0.02. Agnico Eagle Mines had a net margin of 39.97% and a return on equity of 13.14%. The business had revenue of C$1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.91 billion.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.541 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. This is a boost from Agnico Eagle Mines’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio is 31.24%.

In related news, Senior Officer Ammar Al-Joundi purchased 8,200 shares of Agnico Eagle Mines stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$62.17 per share, for a total transaction of C$509,822.70. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Mexico, and Finland. It operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. The company primarily produces and sells gold deposits, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

