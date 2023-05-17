Zacks Research Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Zacks Research boosted their Q4 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Southwest Airlines in a research report issued on Thursday, May 11th. Zacks Research analyst S. Goswami now forecasts that the airline will earn $1.04 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.92. The consensus estimate for Southwest Airlines’ current full-year earnings is $2.62 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Southwest Airlines’ Q3 2024 earnings at $1.20 EPS.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The airline reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $5.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.73 billion. Southwest Airlines had a return on equity of 6.99% and a net margin of 2.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.32) earnings per share.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Southwest Airlines from $56.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Southwest Airlines from $68.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 30th. Redburn Partners lowered shares of Southwest Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Barclays lowered shares of Southwest Airlines from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Southwest Airlines has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.71.

Shares of Southwest Airlines stock opened at $28.54 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $30.95 and a 200-day moving average of $34.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The company has a market capitalization of $16.98 billion, a PE ratio of 28.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.14. Southwest Airlines has a 1-year low of $28.40 and a 1-year high of $46.46.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 91,675.0% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,296,139 shares of the airline’s stock worth $515,021,000 after purchasing an additional 15,279,472 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Southwest Airlines by 39.7% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,991,802 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $715,615,000 after buying an additional 6,244,136 shares during the last quarter. Provident Trust Co. increased its stake in Southwest Airlines by 161.8% in the 1st quarter. Provident Trust Co. now owns 6,693,394 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $217,803,000 after buying an additional 4,136,264 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new stake in Southwest Airlines in the 1st quarter valued at $93,082,000. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Southwest Airlines in the 1st quarter valued at $84,213,000. 74.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Ryan C. Green sold 4,936 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.94, for a total transaction of $147,783.84. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $789,248.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Southwest Airlines Co engages in the operation and management of a passenger airline. The firm also offers ancillary services such as early bird check-in, upgraded boarding, and transportation of pets and unaccompanied minors. It operates in the United States, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

