Q4 2023 EPS Estimates for First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) Reduced by Analyst

First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp decreased their Q4 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for First Solar in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, May 11th. KeyCorp analyst S. Karp now forecasts that the solar cell manufacturer will post earnings per share of $2.81 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $2.85. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $227.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for First Solar’s current full-year earnings is $7.21 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for First Solar’s FY2024 earnings at $15.33 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $19.24 EPS.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.59). First Solar had a net margin of 1.49% and a return on equity of 0.71%. The company had revenue of $548.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $716.66 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.41) EPS. First Solar’s quarterly revenue was up 49.4% on a year-over-year basis.

First Solar Stock Down 4.0 %

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Argus upped their price objective on shares of First Solar from $176.00 to $261.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of First Solar from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of First Solar from $230.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of First Solar from $231.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of First Solar from $205.00 to $232.00 in a research note on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $209.52.

FSLR stock opened at $212.80 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. First Solar has a 1 year low of $60.77 and a 1 year high of $232.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $203.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $178.51. The firm has a market cap of $22.73 billion, a PE ratio of 545.64 and a beta of 1.42.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Solar

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Apollon Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in First Solar by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,104 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $675,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Financial Avengers Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Solar by 27.1% during the fourth quarter. Financial Avengers Inc. now owns 286 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Architects LLC increased its stake in First Solar by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 2,104 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of First Solar by 2.1% during the first quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 3,439 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $748,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC grew its position in First Solar by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 2,449 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $533,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.97% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at First Solar

In other First Solar news, General Counsel Jason E. Dymbort sold 1,610 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.21, for a total value of $322,338.10. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 5,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,008,858.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, General Counsel Jason E. Dymbort sold 1,610 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.21, for a total value of $322,338.10. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 5,039 shares in the company, valued at $1,008,858.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Richard D. Chapman sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.00, for a total transaction of $1,582,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,576,379. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 40,409 shares of company stock valued at $8,443,893. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

First Solar Company Profile

First Solar, Inc is a solar technology company, which engages in the provision of solar modules. It is involved in the design, manufacture, and sale of cadmium tellurid (CdTe) solar modules, which convert sunlight into electricity. The company was founded by Michael J. Ahearn in 1999 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

