Zacks Research Brokers Reduce Earnings Estimates for Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research reduced their Q4 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research note issued on Thursday, May 11th. Zacks Research analyst M. Kaushik now forecasts that the restaurant operator will post earnings per share of $4.04 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $4.06. The consensus estimate for Domino’s Pizza’s current full-year earnings is $13.28 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Domino’s Pizza’s Q3 2024 earnings at $3.42 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $4.58 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $14.37 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $3.84 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $16.96 EPS.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The restaurant operator reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 10.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.50 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $430.00 to $405.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $315.00 to $340.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $355.27.

DPZ opened at $301.85 on Monday. Domino’s Pizza has a 12-month low of $291.00 and a 12-month high of $426.44. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $319.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $340.11. The company has a market capitalization of $10.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.27, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.79.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 0.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,902,745 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,210,631,000 after buying an additional 25,200 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 3.1% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,657,572 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $546,784,000 after purchasing an additional 49,471 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 23.4% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,616,607 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $559,993,000 after purchasing an additional 306,750 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the fourth quarter worth about $369,800,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 8.9% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,040,825 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $423,626,000 after purchasing an additional 84,947 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.32% of the company’s stock.

In other Domino’s Pizza news, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 136 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $40,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,460,100. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.21 per share. This represents a $4.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.32%.

Domino’s Pizza, Inc engages in the management of a network of company-owned and franchise-owned pizza stores. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The U.S. Stores segment consists primarily of franchise operations. The International Franchise segment comprises a network of franchised stores.

