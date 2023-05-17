Enrique T. Salem Sells 2,850,000 Shares of Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW) Stock

Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYWGet Rating) major shareholder Enrique T. Salem sold 2,850,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.51, for a total value of $84,103,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,795,388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $259,551,899.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

NASDAQ FLYW opened at $29.45 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $28.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.31. Flywire Co. has a twelve month low of $14.56 and a twelve month high of $31.23. The company has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a PE ratio of -98.17 and a beta of 1.15.

Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.10. Flywire had a negative net margin of 13.88% and a negative return on equity of 8.31%. The firm had revenue of $73.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.11) earnings per share. Flywire's revenue for the quarter was up 42.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Flywire Co. will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Flywire from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Flywire from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Bank of America upped their price target on Flywire from $32.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Flywire in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. They issued an "equal weight" rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Flywire from $32.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $32.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FLYW. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Flywire in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in Flywire by 170.2% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 839 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in Flywire in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. CWM LLC grew its position in Flywire by 69.2% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG bought a new position in Flywire in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. 79.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Flywire Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a payment enablement and software company in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its payment platform and network, and vertical-specific software help clients to get paid and help their customers to pay.

