Brookline Capital Management Weighs in on Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s Q4 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:CYCC)

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCC – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Brookline Capital Management issued their Q4 2023 earnings estimates for Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, May 11th. Brookline Capital Management analyst K. Dolliver expects that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of ($0.53) for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($1.76) per share. Brookline Capital Management also issued estimates for Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals’ FY2026 earnings at $1.68 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 1.6 %

NASDAQ CYCC opened at $0.55 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.80. Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $0.50 and a twelve month high of $2.41. The stock has a market cap of $6.90 million, a P/E ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 1.11.

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CYCC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by ($0.12).

Institutional Trading of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals by 25.2% during the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 770,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 155,200 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 208,062 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 12,617 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $98,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals by 166.0% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 167,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 104,600 shares in the last quarter. 23.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It uses cell cycle, transcriptional regulation and DNA damage response biology to develop medicines for cancer and other proliferative diseases. The company builds a biopharmaceutical business, which is focused in hematology and oncology based on a pipeline of novel drug candidates.

