Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (NYSE:BRK-B) Major Shareholder Acquires $58,079,659.24 in Stock

Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (NYSE:BRK-B – Get Rating) major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 993,494 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $58.46 per share, with a total value of $58,079,659.24. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 213,872,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,503,010,377.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Berkshire Hathaway Inc also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Berkshire Hathaway alerts:

On Thursday, May 11th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 802,236 shares of Berkshire Hathaway stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $57.62 per share, for a total transaction of $46,224,838.32.

On Monday, March 27th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 1,789,529 shares of Berkshire Hathaway stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $59.32 per share, for a total transaction of $106,154,860.28.

On Thursday, March 23rd, Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 1,877,185 shares of Berkshire Hathaway stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $58.65 per share, for a total transaction of $110,096,900.25.

On Wednesday, March 15th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 1,518,001 shares of Berkshire Hathaway stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $56.70 per share, for a total transaction of $86,070,656.70.

On Monday, March 13th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 3,145,896 shares of Berkshire Hathaway stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $59.17 per share, for a total transaction of $186,142,666.32.

On Monday, March 6th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 1,678,017 shares of Berkshire Hathaway stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $61.56 per share, for a total transaction of $103,298,726.52.

On Friday, March 3rd, Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 2,363,088 shares of Berkshire Hathaway stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $60.85 per share, for a total transaction of $143,793,904.80.

Berkshire Hathaway Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of BRK-B stock opened at $323.53 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $314.35.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Berkshire Hathaway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Berkshire Hathaway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.