Berkshire Hathaway Inc Purchases 993,494 Shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) Stock

Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 993,494 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $58.46 per share, with a total value of $58,079,659.24. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 213,872,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,503,010,377.06. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
Berkshire Hathaway Inc also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, May 11th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 802,236 shares of Occidental Petroleum stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $57.62 per share, with a total value of $46,224,838.32.
- On Monday, March 27th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 1,789,529 shares of Occidental Petroleum stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $59.32 per share, for a total transaction of $106,154,860.28.
- On Thursday, March 23rd, Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 1,877,185 shares of Occidental Petroleum stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $58.65 per share, for a total transaction of $110,096,900.25.
- On Wednesday, March 15th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 1,518,001 shares of Occidental Petroleum stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $56.70 per share, for a total transaction of $86,070,656.70.
- On Monday, March 13th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 3,145,896 shares of Occidental Petroleum stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $59.17 per share, with a total value of $186,142,666.32.
- On Monday, March 6th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 1,678,017 shares of Occidental Petroleum stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $61.56 per share, for a total transaction of $103,298,726.52.
- On Friday, March 3rd, Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 2,363,088 shares of Occidental Petroleum stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $60.85 per share, with a total value of $143,793,904.80.
Occidental Petroleum Trading Down 0.6 %
Shares of NYSE OXY opened at $58.14 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $60.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.84. The company has a market cap of $51.85 billion, a PE ratio of 6.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.78. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 52-week low of $54.30 and a 52-week high of $77.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.15.
Occidental Petroleum Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. Occidental Petroleum’s payout ratio is presently 8.25%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
OXY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $64.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, April 7th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $83.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $86.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Roth Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a report on Monday, February 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Occidental Petroleum presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.83.
Institutional Trading of Occidental Petroleum
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OXY. Berkshire Hathaway Inc boosted its position in Occidental Petroleum by 8.9% during the first quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 211,707,119 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $13,216,875,000 after purchasing an additional 17,355,469 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,035,799 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $285,732,000 after purchasing an additional 118,928 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth about $267,173,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 32.8% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,494,359 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $214,728,000 after purchasing an additional 862,354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Occidental Petroleum by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,381,730 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $213,011,000 after acquiring an additional 102,903 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.45% of the company’s stock.
About Occidental Petroleum
Occidental Petroleum Corp. engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids and natural gas.
