Berkshire Hathaway Inc Purchases 993,494 Shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) Stock

Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 993,494 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $58.46 per share, with a total value of $58,079,659.24. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 213,872,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,503,010,377.06. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Berkshire Hathaway Inc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 11th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 802,236 shares of Occidental Petroleum stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $57.62 per share, with a total value of $46,224,838.32.

On Monday, March 27th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 1,789,529 shares of Occidental Petroleum stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $59.32 per share, for a total transaction of $106,154,860.28.

On Thursday, March 23rd, Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 1,877,185 shares of Occidental Petroleum stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $58.65 per share, for a total transaction of $110,096,900.25.

On Wednesday, March 15th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 1,518,001 shares of Occidental Petroleum stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $56.70 per share, for a total transaction of $86,070,656.70.

On Monday, March 13th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 3,145,896 shares of Occidental Petroleum stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $59.17 per share, with a total value of $186,142,666.32.

On Monday, March 6th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 1,678,017 shares of Occidental Petroleum stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $61.56 per share, for a total transaction of $103,298,726.52.

On Friday, March 3rd, Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 2,363,088 shares of Occidental Petroleum stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $60.85 per share, with a total value of $143,793,904.80.

Occidental Petroleum Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE OXY opened at $58.14 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $60.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.84. The company has a market cap of $51.85 billion, a PE ratio of 6.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.78. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 52-week low of $54.30 and a 52-week high of $77.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.15.

Occidental Petroleum Dividend Announcement

Occidental Petroleum ( NYSE:OXY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.30 by ($0.21). Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 52.68% and a net margin of 35.87%. The business had revenue of $7.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 5.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. Occidental Petroleum’s payout ratio is presently 8.25%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

OXY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $64.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, April 7th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $83.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $86.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Roth Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a report on Monday, February 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Occidental Petroleum presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.83.

Institutional Trading of Occidental Petroleum

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OXY. Berkshire Hathaway Inc boosted its position in Occidental Petroleum by 8.9% during the first quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 211,707,119 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $13,216,875,000 after purchasing an additional 17,355,469 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,035,799 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $285,732,000 after purchasing an additional 118,928 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth about $267,173,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 32.8% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,494,359 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $214,728,000 after purchasing an additional 862,354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Occidental Petroleum by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,381,730 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $213,011,000 after acquiring an additional 102,903 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.45% of the company’s stock.

About Occidental Petroleum

Occidental Petroleum Corp. engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids and natural gas.

