Telsey Advisory Group Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for BRC Inc. (NYSE:BRCC)

BRC Inc. (NYSE:BRCC – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Telsey Advisory Group increased their Q4 2023 earnings estimates for BRC in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, May 12th. Telsey Advisory Group analyst S. Vora now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.03 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.02. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for BRC’s current full-year earnings is ($0.06) per share. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for BRC’s FY2024 earnings at $0.01 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on BRCC. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of BRC in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on BRC from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of BRC from $6.50 to $5.50 in a report on Sunday. DA Davidson decreased their target price on BRC from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on BRC from $10.00 to $5.00 in a report on Thursday, March 16th.

Shares of NYSE:BRCC opened at $5.21 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of -2.98 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 2.34. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.08. BRC has a 52 week low of $4.79 and a 52 week high of $11.16.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Engaged Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of BRC by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Engaged Capital LLC now owns 13,351,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,577,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of BRC by 220.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,484,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,937,000 after purchasing an additional 2,396,808 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of BRC by 119.4% during the first quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,280,000 after acquiring an additional 1,088,523 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in BRC by 1.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,704,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,179,000 after purchasing an additional 26,227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fayez Sarofim & Co grew its position in BRC by 2.6% in the third quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co now owns 1,696,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,110,000 after acquiring an additional 42,520 shares in the last quarter. 12.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BRC Inc, through its subsidiaries, purchases, roasts, and sells coffee, coffee accessories, and branded apparel. The company also produces media content; podcasts; and digital and print journals, as well as sells coffee brewing equipment, and outdoor and lifestyle gear. It supports active military, veterans, and first responders.

