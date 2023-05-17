Zacks Research Equities Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research increased their Q4 2023 EPS estimates for shares of CMS Energy in a report released on Thursday, May 11th. Zacks Research analyst A. Dutta now forecasts that the utilities provider will post earnings of $0.88 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.84. The consensus estimate for CMS Energy’s current full-year earnings is $3.10 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for CMS Energy’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.57 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.34 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.07 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.61 EPS.

Get CMS Energy alerts:

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.04. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 9.59% and a net margin of 8.09%. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share. CMS Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis.

CMS Energy Stock Performance

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on CMS. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $71.00 target price on shares of CMS Energy in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. TheStreet raised CMS Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on CMS Energy from $70.00 to $69.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on CMS Energy from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of CMS Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.11.

NYSE:CMS opened at $59.36 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $61.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.26. The company has a market capitalization of $17.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. CMS Energy has a twelve month low of $52.41 and a twelve month high of $71.97.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CMS Energy

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Covington Capital Management bought a new stake in CMS Energy during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Motco purchased a new position in CMS Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of CMS Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Spirit of America Management Corp NY acquired a new stake in shares of CMS Energy in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its position in CMS Energy by 94.9% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 573 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.16% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at CMS Energy

In related news, SVP Brandon J. Hofmeister sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $75,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 62,881 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,772,860. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, SVP Brian F. Rich sold 4,000 shares of CMS Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.72, for a total transaction of $246,880.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 91,927 shares in the company, valued at $5,673,734.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Brandon J. Hofmeister sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $75,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 62,881 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,772,860. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 6,500 shares of company stock worth $396,880. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

CMS Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 5th will be paid a $0.4875 dividend. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 4th. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 83.69%.

CMS Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CMS Energy Corp. engages in the provision of electric and natural gas activities. It operates through the following business segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, and NorthStar Clean Energy. The Electric Utility segment focuses on generation, purchase, distribution, and sale of electricity. The Gas Utility segment includes purchase, transmission, storage, distribution, and sale of natural gas.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CMS Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CMS Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.