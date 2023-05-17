Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Dyadic International, Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:DYAI)

Dyadic International, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYAI – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Zacks Small Cap upped their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Dyadic International in a report issued on Thursday, May 11th. Zacks Small Cap analyst J. Vandermosten now expects that the biotechnology company will post earnings of ($0.25) per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($0.42). The consensus estimate for Dyadic International’s current full-year earnings is ($0.16) per share. Zacks Small Cap also issued estimates for Dyadic International’s FY2024 earnings at ($0.30) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.39) EPS.

Dyadic International (NASDAQ:DYAI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $0.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 million. Dyadic International had a negative return on equity of 72.57% and a negative net margin of 332.14%.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Dyadic International in a report on Friday, February 3rd.

Shares of Dyadic International stock opened at $2.00 on Monday. Dyadic International has a 12 month low of $1.12 and a 12 month high of $3.56. The stock has a market cap of $57.62 million, a PE ratio of -7.14 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.62.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dyadic International

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DYAI. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Dyadic International during the first quarter valued at about $45,000. Forefront Analytics LLC increased its holdings in Dyadic International by 40.8% during the 4th quarter. Forefront Analytics LLC now owns 57,094 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 16,548 shares during the period. Finally, Chapin Davis Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dyadic International in the 4th quarter valued at $1,008,000. 13.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Dyadic International

Dyadic International, Inc engages in developing a gene expression platform for producing commercial quantities of industrial enzymes and other proteins. It focuses on further improving and applying its proprietary C1 technology, which is used in the discovery, development, and manufacture of biologic medicines and vaccines.

