Cantor Fitzgerald Equities Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI)

Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Denali Therapeutics in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst C. Duncan now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($3.75) per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($3.71). The consensus estimate for Denali Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($3.31) per share.

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $35.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.88 million. Denali Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 300.55% and a negative return on equity of 35.67%. The firm’s revenue was down 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.53) earnings per share.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. SVB Securities began coverage on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, January 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Denali Therapeutics from $46.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Denali Therapeutics to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Denali Therapeutics from $80.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Denali Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.58.

Shares of Denali Therapeutics stock opened at $29.30 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $24.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.72. The company has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.21 and a beta of 1.33. Denali Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $20.76 and a 1 year high of $39.43.

In related news, insider Alexander O. Schuth sold 5,102 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.04, for a total value of $127,754.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 528,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,238,422.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Denali Therapeutics by 34.1% during the first quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 85.2% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 768 shares during the period. Sandia Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Denali Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $70,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Denali Therapeutics by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Denali Therapeutics by 157.7% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 2,451 shares in the last quarter. 67.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Denali Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of a portfolio of product candidates for neurodegenerative diseases. Its product pipeline includes LRRK2, RIPK1, TREM2, and Tau. The company was founded by Ryan J. Watts, Marc Tessier-Lavigne, and Alexander Schuth on October 14, 2013 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

