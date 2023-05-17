FY2023 EPS Estimates for Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. Lowered by Analyst (NYSEAMERICAN:ASM)

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ASM – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at HC Wainwright lowered their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for Avino Silver & Gold Mines in a research report issued on Friday, May 12th. HC Wainwright analyst H. Ihle now forecasts that the basic materials company will earn $0.06 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.07. The consensus estimate for Avino Silver & Gold Mines’ current full-year earnings is $0.07 per share.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Avino Silver & Gold Mines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:ASM opened at $0.69 on Monday. Avino Silver & Gold Mines has a 12-month low of $0.48 and a 12-month high of $1.01. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $81.88 million, a PE ratio of 22.91 and a beta of 1.76.

Avino Silver & Gold Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:ASM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.01. The firm had revenue of $9.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.00 million. Avino Silver & Gold Mines had a return on equity of 10.63% and a net margin of 7.01%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines by 104.4% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 409,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $385,000 after acquiring an additional 209,306 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines by 25.9% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 111,626 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 22,934 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Avino Silver & Gold Mines in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in Avino Silver & Gold Mines by 378.3% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 57,470 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 45,454 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. engages in the mining and exploration activities. It focuses in silver reserves in Durango region of North Central Mexico. It operates through the Silver, Gold, and Copper segments. The company was founded on May 15, 1968 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

