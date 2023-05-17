National Bank Financial Weighs in on Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp.’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSE:AQN)

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN – Get Rating) – National Bank Financial cut their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in a research report issued on Thursday, May 11th. National Bank Financial analyst R. Merer now expects that the utilities provider will earn $0.58 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.60. The consensus estimate for Algonquin Power & Utilities’ current full-year earnings is $0.58 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Algonquin Power & Utilities’ Q4 2023 earnings at $0.15 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.59 EPS.

Get Algonquin Power & Utilities alerts:

AQN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com raised Algonquin Power & Utilities to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 20th. CIBC downgraded Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, April 17th. TD Securities lifted their target price on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $9.50 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.13.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Stock Performance

NYSE:AQN opened at $8.47 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.31 and its 200 day moving average is $7.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.83 billion, a PE ratio of -141.17, a PEG ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 0.51. Algonquin Power & Utilities has a fifty-two week low of $6.41 and a fifty-two week high of $14.85.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, March 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.03. Algonquin Power & Utilities had a negative net margin of 7.64% and a positive return on equity of 7.01%. The business had revenue of $748.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $703.54 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s quarterly revenue was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a $0.216 dividend. This is an increase from Algonquin Power & Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s payout ratio is presently -716.67%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Power Corp of Canada purchased a new stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 83.7% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,485 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,132 shares during the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 866.7% during the 1st quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 2,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 66.4% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,526 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,407 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.26% of the company’s stock.

About Algonquin Power & Utilities

(Get Rating)

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. is an investment holding company, which engages in energy generation and water distribution facilities. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Services Group, Renewable Energy Group, and Corporate. The Regulated Services Group segment owns and operates a portfolio of electric, natural gas, water distribution, and wastewater collection utility systems and transmission.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Algonquin Power & Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Algonquin Power & Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.