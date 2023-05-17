California Water Service Group Forecasted to Post FY2023 Earnings of $1.83 Per Share (NYSE:CWT)

California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research reduced their FY2023 earnings estimates for California Water Service Group in a research report issued on Thursday, May 11th. Zacks Research analyst J. Saha now expects that the utilities provider will post earnings of $1.83 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.93. The consensus estimate for California Water Service Group’s current full-year earnings is $1.87 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for California Water Service Group’s Q1 2024 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.59 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.07 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.08 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.11 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.12 EPS.

California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $200.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.14 million. California Water Service Group had a net margin of 9.04% and a return on equity of 5.69%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.07 earnings per share.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of California Water Service Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 28th.

Shares of NYSE CWT opened at $55.70 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a PE ratio of 41.57 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a 50-day moving average of $57.40 and a 200 day moving average of $60.01. California Water Service Group has a 12-month low of $48.46 and a 12-month high of $66.12.

Institutional Trading of California Water Service Group

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of California Water Service Group by 45.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 107,210 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,356,000 after acquiring an additional 33,634 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of California Water Service Group by 5.5% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,158 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in shares of California Water Service Group by 47.4% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 4,358 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 1,401 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of California Water Service Group by 29.3% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 54,021 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,203,000 after purchasing an additional 12,226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of California Water Service Group by 10.4% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,042 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.01% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at California Water Service Group

In related news, VP Robert J. Kuta sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.79, for a total value of $56,790.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $733,499.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

California Water Service Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 8th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 5th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. California Water Service Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.61%.

California Water Service Group Company Profile

California Water Service Group is a holding company, which engages in provision of water utility and other related services in California, Washington, New Mexico, and Hawaii through its wholly-owned subsidiaries. The firm is involved in the production, purchase, storage, treatment, testing, distribution and sale of water for domestic, industrial, public, and irrigation uses, as well as for fire protection.

