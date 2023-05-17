B. Riley Weighs in on Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSE:BW)

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:BW – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at B. Riley dropped their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises in a research note issued on Thursday, May 11th. B. Riley analyst A. Rygiel now anticipates that the technology company will post earnings per share of ($0.02) for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.08. The consensus estimate for Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises’ current full-year earnings is $0.08 per share.

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises (NYSE:BW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The technology company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.04). Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises had a negative net margin of 2.58% and a negative return on equity of 86.77%. The firm had revenue of $249.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $222.00 million.

Shares of BW stock opened at $5.67 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $503.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.06 and a beta of 1.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.82 and a 200-day moving average of $5.71. Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises has a 12-month low of $3.89 and a 12-month high of $8.66.

In related news, major shareholder B. Riley Financial, Inc. acquired 22,179 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.48 per share, with a total value of $121,540.92. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 393,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,158,939.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder B. Riley Financial, Inc. purchased 22,179 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.48 per share, for a total transaction of $121,540.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 393,967 shares in the company, valued at $2,158,939.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kenneth M. Young acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.55 per share, with a total value of $55,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 156,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $869,757.15. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 138,179 shares of company stock valued at $749,301 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.19% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 192.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,641 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 3,709 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its position in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 3,147.3% during the 1st quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 7,826 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 7,585 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP increased its position in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 666.8% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 8,949 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 7,782 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises during the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. 83.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc engages in the provision of fossil and renewable power generation and environmental equipment. It operates through the following segments: B&W Renewable, B&W Environmental, and B&W Thermal. The B&W Renewable segment supports a circular economy, diverting waste from landfills to use for power generation and replacing fossil fuels, while recovering metals and reducing emissions.

