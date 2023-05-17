Analysts Offer Predictions for Cellebrite DI Ltd.’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:CLBT)

Cellebrite DI Ltd. (NASDAQ:CLBT – Get Rating) – Research analysts at William Blair issued their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Cellebrite DI in a report released on Wednesday, May 10th. William Blair analyst J. Ho expects that the company will post earnings of $0.15 per share for the year. The consensus estimate for Cellebrite DI’s current full-year earnings is $0.17 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Cellebrite DI’s FY2024 earnings at $0.17 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on CLBT. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Cellebrite DI from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. TheStreet cut shares of Cellebrite DI from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.25.

Cellebrite DI Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ CLBT opened at $5.40 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.16. Cellebrite DI has a 52-week low of $3.80 and a 52-week high of $6.22.

Cellebrite DI (NASDAQ:CLBT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.02. Cellebrite DI had a return on equity of 34.28% and a net margin of 44.63%. The firm had revenue of $74.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.78 million.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cellebrite DI

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLBT. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Cellebrite DI by 53,737.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,144,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,352,000 after buying an additional 2,140,900 shares in the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. grew its position in Cellebrite DI by 30.6% during the third quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 5,952,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,823,000 after acquiring an additional 1,394,935 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in shares of Cellebrite DI by 3,021.1% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 523,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,353,000 after acquiring an additional 507,190 shares in the last quarter. Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Cellebrite DI by 13.1% during the third quarter. Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. now owns 3,472,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,612,000 after purchasing an additional 402,507 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Cellebrite DI during the 1st quarter valued at $956,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.66% of the company’s stock.

About Cellebrite DI

Cellebrite DI Ltd. develops solutions for legally sanctioned investigations. Its DI platform allows users to collect, review, analyze, and manage digital data across the investigative lifecycle with respect to legally sanctioned investigations and solutions are used in a various case, including child exploitation, homicide, anti-terror, border control, sexual crimes, human trafficking, corporate security, intellectual property theft, and civil litigation.

