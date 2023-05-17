Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) Upgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Inter Parfums from $96.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Inter Parfums from $170.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Inter Parfums from $176.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, BWS Financial lifted their price objective on Inter Parfums from $150.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $160.25.

Inter Parfums Stock Performance

Shares of Inter Parfums stock opened at $135.92 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $143.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $118.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.17, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 2.29. Inter Parfums has a 52 week low of $64.52 and a 52 week high of $161.17.

Inter Parfums Dividend Announcement

Inter Parfums ( NASDAQ:IPAR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.29. Inter Parfums had a net margin of 12.17% and a return on equity of 19.52%. The business had revenue of $311.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $312.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Inter Parfums will post 4.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a $0.625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. Inter Parfums’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.34%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Gilbert Harrison sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.00, for a total value of $68,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,250. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Pelayo Frederic Garcia sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.99, for a total transaction of $111,192.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gilbert Harrison sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.00, for a total value of $68,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,550 shares of company stock valued at $351,567. 44.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Inter Parfums

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Biltmore Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Inter Parfums in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $350,862,000. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in Inter Parfums in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Inter Parfums by 119.4% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in Inter Parfums during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new position in Inter Parfums in the first quarter valued at $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.41% of the company’s stock.

About Inter Parfums

Inter Parfums, Inc engages in the business of manufacturing, marketing, and distributing wide array of fragrances and related products. It operates through the European Based Operations and United States Based Operations segments. The European Based Operations segment conducts primarily in France. The United States Based Operations segment includes the sale of prestige brand name fragrances.

