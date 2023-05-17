FY2023 EPS Estimates for Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:SPHR) Lifted by Analyst

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:SPHR – Get Rating) – Analysts at Seaport Res Ptn lifted their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Madison Square Garden Entertainment in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 10th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst D. Joyce now expects that the company will earn ($5.43) per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($6.71). Seaport Res Ptn currently has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Madison Square Garden Entertainment’s current full-year earnings is ($6.71) per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Madison Square Garden Entertainment’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.37) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.38) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.80) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($2.25) EPS.
Separately, Guggenheim lowered Madison Square Garden Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $78.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday.
Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. provides entertainment experiences. The Company presents or hosts events in its diverse collection of venues: New York’s Madison Square Garden, Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden, Radio City Music Hall and Beacon Theatre; the Forum in Inglewood, CA and The Chicago Theatre.
