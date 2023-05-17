Brokers Offer Predictions for Home Capital Group Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (TSE:HCG)

Home Capital Group Inc. (TSE:HCG – Get Rating) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial upped their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Home Capital Group in a research report issued on Wednesday, May 10th. National Bank Financial analyst J. Gloyn now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $5.18 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $4.56. The consensus estimate for Home Capital Group’s current full-year earnings is $5.39 per share.

Home Capital Group (TSE:HCG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported C$0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.08 by C($0.13). Home Capital Group had a net margin of 31.82% and a return on equity of 9.61%. The company had revenue of C$126.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$123.40 million.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Home Capital Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their price target for the company from C$36.00 to C$44.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$44.00.

TSE HCG opened at C$43.45 on Monday. Home Capital Group has a 1 year low of C$23.82 and a 1 year high of C$43.73. The firm has a market cap of C$1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.94, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$41.97 and a 200-day moving average price of C$40.52.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. Home Capital Group’s payout ratio is 16.48%.

Home Capital Group Inc, through its subsidiary, Home Trust Company, provides residential and nonresidential mortgage lending, securitization of residential mortgage products, consumer lending, and credit card services in Canada. It offers deposits through brokers and financial planners under the Oaken Financial brand.

