Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) Lowered to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Tuesday.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Hasbro from $70.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut their price objective on Hasbro from $106.00 to $80.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Hasbro from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Hasbro from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hasbro presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $75.00.

Get Hasbro alerts:

Hasbro Stock Performance

HAS opened at $61.82 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $53.44 and a 200-day moving average of $57.89. The company has a market cap of $8.57 billion, a PE ratio of 71.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.34. Hasbro has a 52-week low of $45.75 and a 52-week high of $92.56.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hasbro

Hasbro ( NASDAQ:HAS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.03). Hasbro had a return on equity of 18.56% and a net margin of 2.11%. The business had revenue of $1,000.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $883.06 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Hasbro will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its stake in Hasbro by 60.9% during the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hasbro during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Hasbro by 134.2% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. ING Groep NV purchased a new stake in Hasbro in the first quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Power Corp of Canada purchased a new position in shares of Hasbro during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. 80.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hasbro Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hasbro, Inc engages in the provision of children and family leisure time products and services with a portfolio of brands and entertainment properties. The firm’s brands of toys include Power Rangers, Magic: The Gathering, Monopoly, My Little Pony, Nerf, Play-Doh and Transformers. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Products, Wizards of the Coast and Digital Gaming, Entertainment, and Corporate and Other.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Hasbro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hasbro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.