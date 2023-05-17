FY2023 Earnings Forecast for Ag Growth International Inc. (TSE:AFN) Issued By Cormark

Ag Growth International Inc. (TSE:AFN – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Cormark reduced their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Ag Growth International in a report released on Wednesday, May 10th. Cormark analyst K. Mcphee now expects that the company will post earnings of $4.60 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $4.93. The consensus estimate for Ag Growth International’s current full-year earnings is $4.07 per share.

Ag Growth International (TSE:AFN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 7th. The company reported C$0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.27) by C$1.19. The business had revenue of C$374.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$341.23 million. Ag Growth International had a negative return on equity of 17.40% and a negative net margin of 3.27%.

Ag Growth International Stock Performance

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform market weight” rating on shares of Ag Growth International in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Raymond James upped their price target on Ag Growth International from C$64.00 to C$70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Ag Growth International from C$55.00 to C$70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. CIBC upped their target price on Ag Growth International from C$62.00 to C$72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on Ag Growth International from C$66.00 to C$77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ag Growth International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$70.88.

AFN opened at C$51.89 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of C$983.32 million, a P/E ratio of -20.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 337.33, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$58.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$50.54. Ag Growth International has a 1-year low of C$28.80 and a 1-year high of C$63.40.

Ag Growth International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. Ag Growth International’s dividend payout ratio is presently -23.17%.

About Ag Growth International

Ag Growth International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes grain and rice handling, storage, and conditioning equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers storage equipment comprising grain and bolted bins, hopper bins, smooth wall bins, temporary storage equipment, unloads and sweeps, water tanks, fuel tanks; and conditioning equipment, such as mixed flow dryers, fans and heaters, aerations, airaugers, aeration floors, vents and exhausters, stirrings, and accessories.

